Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) Authorizes Sorrento Therapeutics’ Large Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Abivertinib in Mild, Moderate and Severe COVID-19 Patients

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced receipt of clearance from the Brazilian regulatory agency (ANVISA) to proceed with a Phase 2 clinical trial of Abivertinib in mild, moderate and severe COVID-19 patients.

