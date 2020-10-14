GenMark Diagnostics to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 28, 2020

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter earnings results after market close on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Management will hold a conference call to review the company’s financial performance starting at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast.
