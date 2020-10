SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ablexis, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company focused on licensing its transgenic mouse platforms for antibody drug discovery, today announced further expansion of its intellectual property portfolio directed to its AlivaMab Mouse platform and its groundbreaking insights into the design and engineering of well-functioning immunoglobulin transgenes for antibody drug discovery and development. The expanded portfolio includes recently issued United States patents 10,492,476