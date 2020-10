SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Premal Patel, M.D., Ph.D., as chief medical officer. Dr. Patel will lead the clinical development of the company’s pipeline of cancer product candidates. He will also be a member of eFFECTOR’s executive management team.