Mirati Therapeutics To Present Data During The 2020 EORTC-NCI-AACR International Virtual Conference On Molecular Targets And Therapeutics (ENA)

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, today announced updated clinical data from adagrasib (MRTX849), the Company’s KRAS G12C selective inhibitor, will be presented at the EORTC-NCI-AACR International Virtual Conference on Molecular Targets and Therapeutics on October 25, 2020. Mirati will host an investor event following the presentations, which will include highlights from the conference as well as an update on MRTX1133, the Company’s KRAS G12D selective inhibitor.

Late-Breaking Presentation Details:

Presentation Title: KRYSTAL-1: Activity and Safety of Adagrasib (MRTX849) in Advanced/Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Harboring KRAS G12C Mutation

Session Title (Time): Plenary Session 2 (15:45-17:15 CET)

Topic: Late Breaking and Best Proffered Papers

Presentation Date: October 25, 2020 at 8:25 a.m. PT/11:25 a.m. ET/16:25 p.m. CET

Presenter: Pasi A. Janne, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine, Harvard University and the Scientific Director of the Belfer Center for Applied Cancer Science

Presentation Number: LBA-03

Presentation Title: KRYSTAL-1: Activity and Safety of Adagrasib (MRTX849) in Patients with Colorectal Cancer (CRC) and Other Solid Tumors Harboring a KRAS G12C Mutation

Session Title (Time): Scientific Symposium: Targeting Oncogenic RAS signaling: New Approaches To An Old Problem (19:30-20:45 CET)

Presentation Date: October 25, 2020 at 12:20 p.m. PT/3:20 p.m. ET/20:20 p.m. CET

Presenter: Melissa L. Johnson, M.D., Associate Director of the Lung Cancer Research Program at Sarah Cannon Research Institute and Partner, Tennessee Oncology, PLLC.

Presentation Number: LBA-04

Virtual Investor Event

Mirati will host a virtual investor event on October 25, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. Company executives will provide an overview of the adagrasib (MRTX849) clinical data presented at the EORTC-NCI-AACR conference and provide an update on MRTX1133, the Company’s KRAS G12D selective inhibitor.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the event through the “Investors” section of the Mirati corporate website at http://ir.mirati.com/events-and-presentations. Materials related to the webcast will be available at the same website prior to the event. A replay of the event will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

About Adagrasib (MRTX849)

Adagrasib is an investigational, orally available small molecule that is designed to potently and selectively inhibit a form of KRAS which harbors a substitution mutation (G12C). KRAS G12C mutations are frequently linked to negative prognoses and are present in approximately 14% of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma patients, 3-4% of colorectal cancer patients (CRC), and subsets of other types of cancer. Adagrasib is being evaluated as a monotherapy to treat patients with KRAS G12C-positive advanced solid tumors, including a registration enabling cohort in NSCLC. Adagrasib is also currently being evaluated in various combination cohorts in NSCLC and CRC with a PD-1 inhibitor, EGFR inhibitor, pan-EGFR inhibitor, and SHP2 inhibitor.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) is a San Diego-based late-stage biotechnology company relentlessly focused on translating drug discovery and research into new treatments for patients by advancing and delivering novel therapeutics that target the genetic and immunologic drivers of cancer. Mirati is advancing a novel pipeline to treat large patient populations across multiple programs and tumor types, including two programs, adagrasib and sitravatinib, in registration-enabling studies to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Adagrasib is an investigational small molecule and selective KRAS G12C inhibitor. MRTX1133 is an investigational small molecule and selective KRAS G12D inhibitor in preclinical development. The KRAS G12D mutation drives tumor growth and poor outcomes in an even greater number of cancer patients than the KRAS G12C mutation.

Sitravatinib is an investigational spectrum-selective inhibitor of receptor tyrosine kinases (RTK) designed to enhance immune responses through the inhibition of immunosuppressive signaling. Sitravatinib is being evaluated in multiple clinical trials to treat patients who are refractory to prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy, including a Phase 3 trial of sitravatinib in combination with nivolumab in NSCLC.

For more information, visit www.mirati.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (“Mirati”). Any statement describing Mirati’s goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs, development plans and the commercial potential of Mirati’s drug development pipeline, including without limitation adagrasib (MRTX849), sitravatinib and MRTX1133, is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, particularly those challenges inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercialization of new drug products that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs.

Mirati's forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Mirati's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Mirati. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Mirati's programs are described in additional detail in Mirati's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov).

