Histogen Appoints Moya Daniels as Executive Vice President and Head of Regulatory, Quality and Clinical Operations

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced the appointment of Moya Daniels as Executive Vice President and Head of Regulatory, Quality and Clinical Operations.
Related Articles
Histogen to Present at BIO Digital 2020
June 3, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Histogen to Present at BIO Digital 2020
SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a regenerative medicine company with a novel biological platform that replaces and regenerates tissues in the body, announced today that it will be featured as a presenting co… […]
Histogen to Present at the HC Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
September 1, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Histogen to Present at the HC Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain he… […]