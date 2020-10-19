Histogen Appoints Moya Daniels as Executive Vice President and Head of Regulatory, Quality and Clinical Operations

October 19, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Histogen Appoints Moya Daniels as Executive Vice President and Head of Regulatory, Quality and Clinical Operations

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced the appointment of Moya Daniels as Executive Vice President and Head of Regulatory, Quality and Clinical Operations.

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Histogen to Present at the HC Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

September 1, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Histogen to Present at the HC Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain he… […]