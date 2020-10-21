UC San Diego spinout awarded up to $15M for nanosponge designed to soak up sepsis-causing toxins

CARB-X, a global partnership looking to spur the development of new antibacterial drugs, is awarding Cellics Therapeutics $3.94 million to do what president and CMO Steve Chen calls “looking at traditional drug development upside down.”

Instead of going after a target directly — in this case bacterial toxins and inflammatory cytokines that cause sepsis — Cellics researchers “flip it around” to examine the host cells being attacked. The UC San Diego spinout then creates what it calls “nanosponges” — nanoparticles cloaked in the fragments of macrophage cell membranes. Chen says the “sponges” are designed to trap the sepsis-causing endotoxins and cytokines on their cell membranes, neutralizing them.

The concept was pioneered by UC San Diego nanoengineering professor Liangfang Zhang, who founded Cellics in 2014. The San Diego-based biotech has several macrophage and red blood cell nanosponges in the pipeline, including its lead candidate for MRSA pneumonia. The CARB-X gran