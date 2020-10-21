Viking Therapeutics to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020 on October 28, 2020

October 21, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Viking Therapeutics to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020 on October 28, 2020

Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, October 28 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (“Viking”) (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, announced today that the company will release financial results for the third quarter 2020, after the market close on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

The company will host a conference call to discuss financial results and general corporate updates beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.  To participate on the conference call, please dial (844) 850-0543 from the U.S. or (412) 317-5199 from outside the U.S.  In addition, following the completion of the call, a telephone replay will be accessible until November 4, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the U.S. or (412) 317-0088 from outside the U.S. and entering conference ID #10148182.  Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting the Webcasts page of Viking’s website at http://ir.vikingtherapeutics.com/webcasts. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Webcasts page of the company’s website for 30 days.

About Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally available, first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders.  Viking’s research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients’ lives.  The company’s clinical programs include VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.  In a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo.  The company is also developing VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD).  The company holds exclusive worldwide rights to a portfolio of five therapeutic programs, including those noted above, which are based on small molecules licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

For more information about Viking Therapeutics, please visit www.vikingtherapeutics.com. Follow Viking on Twitter @Viking_VKTX.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viking-therapeutics-to-report-financial-results-for-third-quarter-2020-on-october-28-2020-301157221.html

SOURCE Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

