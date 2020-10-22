San Diego research community: ICE proposal threatens scientific progress

Next week, the Department of Homeland Security will review the contents of a proposal, ICEB-2019-0006, issued by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Bureau (ICE), that seeks to limit the stay of an international scholar in the U.S. to either two or four years. The potentially devastating impact of this proposal, if implemented, is of such magnitude that the undersigned leaders of San Diego’s biomedical research institutions are standing together to voice alarm.

