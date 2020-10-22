With lumasiran on the FDA’s doorstep, Alnylam reads out new PhIII data in PH1

Just over a month away from its December PDUFA date, Alnylam flaunted new data from two Phase III studies to back lumasiran in primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1), a rare liver condition.

The Cambridge, MA-based biotech snagged a priority review for the candidate back in June, and got positive feedback from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use just last week. Lumasiran uses RNA interference (RNAi) to silence the gene for glycolate oxidase, an enzyme used in the production of oxalate.

On Thursday at this year’s ASN Kidney Week, Alnylam read out 6-month results from a study in children between 3 months and 6 years old, and 12-month results from a trial in patients older than 6 years.

In the latter study, dubbed ILLUMINATE-A, patients initially placed in the treatment arm were shown to maintain a reduction in 24-hour oxalate ex