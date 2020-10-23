Arndt Rolfs steps aside as Centogene CEO, with Andrin Oswald named as his successor; João Siffert lands another CEO post at Design Therapeutics

Arndt Rolfs

? There’s a change at the top at German rare disease biotech Centogene. Arndt Rolfs decided to step down as CEO, effective Tuesday, and Big Pharma vet Andrin Oswald will replace him starting Dec. 1. Oswald, the delegate for Covid-19 vaccines and immunotherapies for the federal government of Switzerland, recently spent 4 years with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as director of life science industry engagement and partnerships. He was also a business integration exec at GSK and division head of vaccines & diagnostics at Novartis.

Rolfs will stay a