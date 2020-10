SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that scientific presentations highlighting new analyses of pimavanserin clinical study data in dementia-related psychosis and neurodegenerative diseases will be shared at the 13th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Conference (CTAD), being held virtually November 4-7, 2020. Scientific presentations include those investigating pimavanserin treatment and its impact on cognition and motor function in patient