AnaptysBio and GlaxoSmithKline Amend Strategic Immuno-Oncology Collaboration

October 26, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on AnaptysBio and GlaxoSmithKline Amend Strategic Immuno-Oncology Collaboration

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced that AnaptysBio and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) have amended their immuno-oncology collaboration agreement. The amended agreement provides AnaptysBio with increased royalties on dostarlimab sales under the collaboration, a royalty on GSK’s Zejula™ and a one-time cash payment. GSK receives freedom to conduct combination development and commercialization of Zejula™ with third party molecules.

