SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced the appointment of David A. Whelan, Ph.D., NAE as senior vice president and chief scientist where he will be responsible for establishing product line technical strategies and engineering excellence to drive the company’s overall growth strategy. Whelan will collaborate with Cubic’s innovation, strategic, business and technical leaders to produce customer-centric, innovative and cost-effective technical solutions for new a