DURECT Corporation to Participate in the ROTH Capital Partners Healthcare Event  “Covid-19 Therapeutics in Development”

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) today announced that it will partipate in the ROTH Capital Healthcare Event, “Covid-19 Therapeutics in Development,” taking place on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The ROTH Healthcare and Biotechnology team are hosting the webinar to discuss key therapies in development to treat COVID disease.

The Webinar includes three sessions: “Immune Modulators to Ameliorate COVID Disease 1,” “Direct Antivirals and Other Agents Against SARS-CoV2 Virus,” and “Indirect Antivirals Against SARS-CoV2 Virus.”

Wednesday, October 28th @ 10:30am – 11:50am Eastern Time Session Title: Direct Antivirals and Other Agents Against SARS-CoV2 Virus Participants: Tarek Hassanein, M.D., F.A.C.P., F.A.C.G., A.G.A.F., F.A.A.S.L.D., Professor of Medicine at University of California San Diego School of Medicine Durect Corporation (DRRX) Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) CohBar Inc (CWBR) Beyond Air (XAIR)

About DURECT Corporation

DURECT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of acute organ injury and chronic liver diseases by advancing novel and potentially lifesaving therapies based on its endogenous epigenetic regulator program. DURECT’s lead candidate, DUR-928 is an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. It represents a new class of therapeutics with a unique mechanism of action. DUR-928 epigenetically modulates the expression of multiple clusters of master genes that are involved in many important cell signaling pathways, through which it stabilizes mitochondria, reduces lipotoxicity, regulates inflammatory or stress responses, and promotes cell survival. This drug candidate is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of alcoholic hepatitis (AH) and the treatment of COVID-19 patients with acute liver or kidney injury as well as Phase 1 development for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). DURECT’s proprietary drug delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs. One late-stage product candidate in this category is POSIMIR® (bupivacaine sustained-release solution), an investigational locally-acting, non-opioid analgesic intended to provide up to three days of continuous pain relief after surgery. For more information about DURECT, please visit www.durect.com and follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/DURECTCorp.

