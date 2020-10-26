eFFECTOR’s Zotatifin (eFT226) Downregulates Key Oncogenic Driver Proteins Including RTKs (HER2, FGFR1 and FGFR2) Providing Single Agent Activity and Key Combination Opportunities

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in the development of selective translation regulation inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that data presented over the weekend at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Symposium (ENA 2020), showed that zotatifin, the company’s product candidate targeting eIF4A, downregulates key cancer-driving proteins including receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) proteins (HER2, FGFR1, and FGFR2), as well as cell cycle protein Cyclin D1. These data also show that the downregulation of these oncoproteins correlates with apoptosis (programmed cell death) and tumor regression in vivo. Further, vertical inhibition of the PI3K-AKT-mTOR-eIF4F pathway through combination of zotatifin with other agents acting in the pathway provided a synergistic effect in RTK-driven tumors. The data were presented in a poster titled “Dissection of cancer therapy combinat