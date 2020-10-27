A month after Illumina’s big Grail buyout, Exact Sciences scoops up liquid biopsy rival Thrive for a relative bargain

Illumina is going to have a lot of work to do to prove Grail was worth those $8 billion.

Today, Exact Sciences announced that it will acquire Thrive, Grail’s chief rival among the early cancer detection startups, for a sizeable but relatively moderate $2.15 billion. The yawning gap in part reflects the vast differences in capital that have been invested to date in each company, but both have gone toe-to-toe over the last couple years, with Thrive having produced more data than their higher valued rival.

Investors greeted the Thrive buyout with more enthusiasm than they did the Grail buyout. While Illumina lost $8 billion in market cap after news of a likely Grail buyout broke, Exact shares have surged 18% — $19 — this morning.

The two liquid biopsy companies have now sold for a combined $10 billion in a little over a month. The collective bet reflects a deep faith in corners o