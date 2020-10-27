Aptose to Release Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on November 10, 2020

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after the close of the market.
