Creator of Brain Regenerating Biomaterial Launches Patented Skin Care Product

October 27, 2020

The patented skin care technology improves hyaluronic acid skin adsorption

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Dr. Sean M. Anderson, founder of Aqua Regenerative Therapies and the scientist behind the creation of the world’s first and only brain regenerating biomaterial at UCLA, has launched a patented skin care product under the brand name NeuLuna®. Focusing his expertise on the skin, Dr. Anderson formulated a skin cream that improves skin adsorption of hyaluronic acid by 250%.

Sold online at neuluna.com, NeuLuna® leads to softer, smoother skin in a matter of days. Customers have reported that the product helps with acne and acne scars, eye bags and wrinkles, dry skin, hands, and elbows, sun spots, rosacea, and eczema.

“It helps keep my skin firm and smooth, and even helps heal some nicks and scratches faster. It also helps prevent acne, from what I have noticed. My skin has never felt smoother and better. I highly recommend this product!” said customer Hazel F.

“The product is truly unique in the skin care space. With an issued patent covering the core technology of the product, this product is not available anywhere else. And we hope this helps us achieve our goal of funding our regenerative medicine research,” said Dr. Anderson.

Sales from the skin care product directly fund Dr. Anderson’s research. Currently, his interests center on developing treatments for stroke, traumatic brain and spinal cord injury, heart disease, pulmonary disease, wound healing, and diabetes, particularly diabetic neuropathy. More information can be found at aquabiomaterials.com.

Contact Dr. Sean M. Anderson at sean@aquabiomaterials.com for more information.

