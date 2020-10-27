Evofem Biosciences to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provide Corporate Update on Monday, November 9, 2020

October 27, 2020

— Conference Call Scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET —- Company to Provide Update on Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of EVO100 and Commercial Launch of Phexxi —

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and business highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 as follows:

Date

Monday, November 9, 2020

Time

5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Webcast (live and archived)

www.evofem.com under “Investors

Dial-in numbers

(866) 503-5561 (U.S. toll-free) or (253) 336-2965

Conference ID

2639368

The live webcast and related slide presentation can be accessed on the Company’s Investor page at https://evofem.investorroom.com/events or directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e4ij5fy8.  Please connect to the Company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download any software that may be required.

If participating by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through Thursday, November 12, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (International), conference ID 2639368. The webcast will be archived at https://evofem.investorroom.com/events.

About Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company’s first commercial product, Phexxi™ (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is the first and only hormone-free, prescription vaginal gel approved in the United States for the prevention of pregnancy. The Company is evaluating EVO100 in a Phase 3 clinical trial, ‘EVOGUARD,’ for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. For more information, please visit www.evofem.com.

Phexxi™ is a trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact
Amy Raskopf
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
araskopf@evofem.com
Mobile: (917) 673-5775

Media Contact
Ellen Thomas
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
ethomas@evofem.com 
Mobile: (718) 490-3248

 

