SAN CARLOS, Calif. & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Farmer’s Business Network, Inc. (FBN®), the leading direct-to-farm ag tech platform and farmer network, today announced the acquisition of Haplotech Inc., a Winnipeg-based market leading provider of research, technical and consulting services in seed breeding. FBN Canada, a wholly-owned unit of FBN, is also purchasing the unique Canadian canola breeding program and pipeline of San Diego-based Cibus. As part of the agreement, Cibus has also provided