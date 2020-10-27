Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) for Misleading Shareholders

October 27, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) for Misleading Shareholders

SAN DIEGO and MARSEILLE, France, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces it is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) violated federal securities laws. Innate Pharma S.A. is a biotechnology company that discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. 

Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) Misled Shareholders about Partnership with AstraZeneca PLC

If you suffered a loss due to Innate Pharma’s misconduct, click here.

Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) Misled Shareholders about Partnership with AstraZeneca PLC

In October 2018, Innate Pharma announced a long-term strategic partnership with AstraZeneca PLC.  The deal included a $100 million in milestone payments paid to Innate Pharma at the start of the first Phase 3 clinical trial for monalizumab.  Throughout 2019 and early 2020, Innate not only confirmed the $100 million payment, but also affirmed the results of the trial as being on track.  On September 8, 2020, the Company announced a change to the $100 million payment.  Instead of a one-time payment at the start of the first Phase 3 clinical trial, Innate would receive $50 million at the start, and an additional $50 million after the interim analysis demonstrated a pre-defined threshold of clinical activity.  On this news, Innate Pharma’s ADS’s fell 26.6%, to open at $4.82 on September 8, 2020, continued to decline throughout the day to close at $4.45, and has yet to recover.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi 
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law.  To be notified if a class action against Innate Pharma settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising.  Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.  

Contact:
Lauren Levi
Robbins LLP
5040 Shoreham Place
San Diego, CA 92122
llevi@robbinsllp.com 
(800) 350-6003
www.robbinsllp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-robbins-llp-announces-it-is-investigating-innate-pharma-sa-ipha-for-misleading-shareholders-301161027.html

SOURCE Robbins Arroyo LLP

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Qualigen Therapeutics Engages IRISYS LLC as GMP Manufacturer for AS1411 Drug Product

August 31, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Qualigen Therapeutics Engages IRISYS LLC as GMP Manufacturer for AS1411 Drug Product

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QLGN) announced today it has signed a contract with IRISYS LLC for the production of AS1411, Qualigen’s lead drug candidate for the treatment of viral disease… […]

No Picture
News

Aspen Neuroscience Announces $70 Million Series A Financing Led by OrbiMed to Advance Development of the First Autologous Neuron Replacement Therapy to Treat Parkinson Disease

April 1, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Aspen Neuroscience Announces $70 Million Series A Financing Led by OrbiMed to Advance Development of the First Autologous Neuron Replacement Therapy to Treat Parkinson Disease

SAN DIEGO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Aspen Neuroscience, a private biotechnology company developing the first autologous neuron replacement therapy to treat Parkinson disease, today announced the close of its Series A funding round of $70 millio… […]