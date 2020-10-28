AXIM® Biotechnologies Issues Update Letter to Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today that it has issued a letter to its shareholders providing commentary on the Company’s recent announcements and upcoming plans.