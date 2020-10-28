Honoring the memory of Jonas Salk, polio vaccine inventor, on his 106th birthday anniversary, during the COVID-19 pandemic

LA JOLLA—As people across the world anxiously await the promise of an effective vaccine to end the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 220,000 Americans and more than 1.1 million globally, it is important to remember a time when the world faced similar challenges and, through scientific research, found answers that changed the course of history. On October 28, the Salk Institute honors the accomplishments of our founder, Jonas Salk, on his 106th birthday.

