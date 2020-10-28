News briefing: SpringWorks, Jazz exchange $35M and PTSD drug; Dr. Reddy’s says cyberattack was ransomware

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is grabbing an ex-Pfizer drug to beef up its mid-stage neuroscience portfolio, paying SpringWorks $35 million in cash for a new med for post-traumatic stress disorder.

PF-04457845 is a FAAH inhibitor that was originally tested for osteoarthritis. But SpringWorks — and now Jazz — has potential to address multiple core symptoms of PTSD, including fear extinction, anxiety and disrupted sleep architecture.

Data from 100 healthy volunteers and around 80 patients have so far backed up that promise, the companies said.

“(G)iven there has been no new medication approved to treat PTSD for nearly two dec