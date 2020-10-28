Related Articles
How the Eyes Might Be Windows to the Risk of Alzheimer?s Disease
September 10, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on How the Eyes Might Be Windows to the Risk of Alzheimer?s Disease
UC San Diego Engineers and Doctors Team Up to Retrofit and Build Ventilators with 3D-Printing
March 26, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on UC San Diego Engineers and Doctors Team Up to Retrofit and Build Ventilators with 3D-Printing
Even as university campuses close across the nation in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, a team of engineers and physicians at the University of California San Diego is rapidly developing si… […]
MFA Directing Student Juliana Kleist-M?ndez Reflects on Sold-out Production
December 4, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on MFA Directing Student Juliana Kleist-M?ndez Reflects on Sold-out Production