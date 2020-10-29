Illumina Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $ILMN #ILMN–Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Third quarter 2020 results reflect strong sequential growth: Revenue of $794 million, an increase of 26% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a 12% decrease compared to $907 million in the prior year period GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders for the quarter of $179 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to $234 million, or $1.