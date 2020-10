SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), a world-leading digital health company, today announced results for its quarter ended September 30, 2020. First Quarter 2021 Highlights All comparisons are to the prior year period Revenue increased 10% to $751.9 million; up 9% on a constant currency basis GAAP gross margin of 58.3%; non-GAAP gross margin expanded 30 bps to 59.9% Net operating profit increased 27%; non-GAAP operating profit up 24% GAAP diluted earnings per share of