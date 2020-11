SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL), provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it will host its Quidel Investor Day 2020 event virtually on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Quidel’s management presentation will begin at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, to be immediately followed by a question and answer session. During the presentation, the Company will discuss business and financial developm