SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. “This quarter we drove strong performance through the continued growth of new prescribers with more patients benefitting from NUPLAZID® treatment for their Parkinson’s dise