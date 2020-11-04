Biocept to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call on November 12, 2020

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of molecular diagnostic tests and services for physicians treating cancer patients, announces that it will release financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The Company will host a conference call for the investment community to discuss the results and answer questions at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time).

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10149217/db83f2017f. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Those who choose not to pre-register can access the live conference by dialing (855) 656-0927 for domestic callers, (855) 669-9657 for Canadian callers, or (412) 902-4109 for other international callers. Those interested in listening to a webcast of the live conference call may do so by visiting https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1271/38199.

A replay of the conference call will be available for 48 hours following the conclusion of the call by dialing (877) 344-7529 for domestic callers, (855) 669-9658 for Canadian callers, or (412) 317-0088 for other international callers, and entering the replay access code 10149217. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days at http://ir.biocept.com/events.cfm.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc.?is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, melanoma, and tumors metastatic to the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord). The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company’s patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient’s disease and therapeutic options. In addition, Biocept is conducting COVID-19 testing to support efforts to fight the pandemic. For additional information, please visit?www.biocept.com.

