Progenity to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, November 9, 2020 after the close of financial markets. Progenity’s management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.
