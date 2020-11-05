Inhibrx Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates, announced today that the Company will be presenting at the following upcoming virtual investor and scientific conferences:

  • The 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference; Thursday, November 12th at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time;
       
  • Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference; Tuesday, November 17th at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time;
  • CTOS 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting; Friday, November 20th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time; and
     
  • Evercore’s Annual Conference; Thursday, December 3rd at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Each investor conference presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Inhibrx’s website at https://inhibrx.investorroom.com/events-and-presentations. The webcasts will be available for 60 days following the events.

About Inhibrx, Inc.

Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates in oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary sdAb platform. Inhibrx has collaborations with bluebird bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Chiesi. For more information, please visit www.inhibrx.com.

