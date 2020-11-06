Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and provided an update on its corporate activities.
