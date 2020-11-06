Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

November 6, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and provided an update on its corporate activities.

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in B. Riley Virtual Summer Series Panel on Antiviral Therapeutics

July 17, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in B. Riley Virtual Summer Series Panel on Antiviral Therapeutics

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announc… […]

No Picture
News

Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

August 4, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announc… […]

No Picture
News

Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 7, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, P… […]

Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

November 6, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and provided an update on its corporate activities.

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Cidara Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Pivotal Phase 3 ReSPECT Trial of Rezafungin for Prevention of Invasive Fungal Disease in Patients Undergoing Allogeneic Blood and Marrow Transplantation

May 20, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Pivotal Phase 3 ReSPECT Trial of Rezafungin for Prevention of Invasive Fungal Disease in Patients Undergoing Allogeneic Blood and Marrow Transplantation

SAN DIEGO and CAMBRIDGE, England, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral inf… […]