Gossamer Bio Announces GB1275 Data Presentations at 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

November 6, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Gossamer Bio Announces GB1275 Data Presentations at 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $GOSS–Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that it will present data relevant to GB1275 at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), to be held virtually from November 9-14, 2020. This includes clinical and biomarker data from the ongoing GB1275

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us