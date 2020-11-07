Progenity Announces Encouraging Preclinical Data Supporting the Potential of the Company’s Oral Drug Delivery System in Targeting the Colon

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, is pleased to announce positive preliminary preclinical data regarding the performance of its oral drug delivery system (DDS). The DDS capsule uses a proprietary autonomous localization technology designed to identify the ileal/ileocecal region of the GI tract. Because the DDS localization technology is based on anatomy, it is designed to resist variability in physiological conditions like pH, motility and bacteria.