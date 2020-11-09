Biocept Receives Hong Kong Patent Covering the Enhanced Detection of Rare Cells, including Cancer Cells

Further expands global patent estate for capturing and detecting rare cells of interest, including CTCs, to aid in the treatment of patients with cancer

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve patient outcomes, announces that it has been awarded Hong Kong Patent No. 1188285 entitled, METHODS AND REAGENTS FOR SIGNAL AMPLIFICATION. This patent covers methods for enhancing the detection of cells using fluorescent complexes, including circulating tumor cells (CTCs).

The method covered by this patent expands Biocept’s patent protection for sensitive detection of cancer cells. This technology combines seamlessly with Biocept’s core technologies using antibodies for CTC enrichment, as well as Biocept’s microchannel intellectual property for the capture, enrichment, and imaging of CTCs from patients with cancer collected in Biocept’s patented blood transport tube. This could also be important in future applications such as with Single Cell Analysis.

“This patent extends our coverage for capturing and analyzing rare cells of interest, including CTCs, and expands our international footprint, which is a strategic priority as we work to grow our business globally,” said Michael Nall, Biocept’s President and CEO. “This patent brings our total intellection property portfolio covering our molecular diagnostic technologies to 44.”

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc.?is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, melanoma, and tumors metastatic to the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord). The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company’s patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient’s disease and therapeutic options. In addition, Biocept is conducting COVID-19 testing to support efforts to fight the pandemic. For additional information, please visit?www.biocept.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. To the extent that statements in this release are not strictly historical, including without limitation statements as to our ability to improve patient outcomes, and the ability of our tests to provide clinically actionable information to oncologist and their patients, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. The effects of such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. We do not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaim any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law. Readers are advised to review our filings with the SEC, which can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov.

Investor Contact :

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

Jcain@lhai.com

310-691-7100

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biocept-receives-hong-kong-patent-covering-the-enhanced-detection-of-rare-cells-including-cancer-cells-301167780.html

SOURCE Biocept, Inc.