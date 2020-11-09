DTx Pharma Announces Appointment of Denise Bevers as Chief Operating Officer

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — DTx Pharma, Inc. (DTx), a privately-held biotechnology company creating novel RNA-based therapeutics to treat the genetic drivers of disease, announced today the appointment of Denise Bevers as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Ms. Bevers will oversee a broad range of operational areas including corporate strategy, investor relations, business development, and clinical operations.

“Denise joins our team during an exciting time at DTx. Her decades of experience in starting and financing companies, and building successful teams and pipelines, will strengthen our leadership and help us realize the full potential of our fatty acid conjugate technology platform,” said Arthur T. Suckow, Co-Founder and CEO of DTx Pharma. “Denise’s proven track record and strong scientific acumen aligns well with our goals as we continue to invest in our platform and advance multiple RNA-based therapies toward the clinic for genetically-defined diseases. We welcome her to the DTx team and look forward to her contributions.”

Ms. Bevers brings over 30 years of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry experience to DTx, with significant drug development expertise and a history of building clinical, commercial and manufacturing teams. Prior to joining DTx, Ms. Bevers served as President & COO of Kindred Biosciences, a veterinary biopharmaceutical company that she co-founded in 2012 and played an integral role in the company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2013. Previously, Ms. Bevers was President & Founding Partner of SD Scientific and held management positions at Elan Pharmaceuticals, SkyePharma, Quintiles, and Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation. Currently, Ms. Bevers serves on the Board of Directors of KindredBio, Hilltop Bio and on the Board of Trustees of the La Jolla Playhouse.

“I am delighted to join DTx at this important moment in the company’s history and I look forward to being a part of its promising future. The company’s experienced team, novel FALCON technology platform, and the potential to transform an entire class of drugs, make this a compelling opportunity,” said Ms. Bevers. “The advances that DTx has made in the short time since its inception position the company to be a major player in the RNA therapeutics field.”

About DTx Pharma

DTx Pharma, Inc. is a privately-held biotechnology company creating novel RNA-based therapeutics to treat the genetic drivers of disease. The company’s proprietary delivery technology platform utilizes fatty acids as targeting ligands to enable the delivery of oligonucleotide therapies to tissues and cell types throughout the body. In preclinical studies, DTx has demonstrated cellular uptake and broad activity of oligonucleotides in the retina, muscle, heart, neurons, T cells and many other specialized cell types. Based upon the novelty, IP position and data demonstrating the effectiveness of its proprietary fatty acid motifs, DTx has previously received investment, nondilutive funding and other forms of support from Eli Lilly, Eye CRO and the CMT Research Foundation (CMTRF) for its ocular and muscle programs and has received multiple grant awards from the NIH (NCATS, NIA), and the TPEP program of Alzheimer’s Association and Rainwater Charitable Trust to advance its efforts to treat CNS diseases. To learn more about DTx Pharma, please visit www.dtxpharma.com and follow DTx on Twitter @DTxPharma.

