Ionis to present at upcoming virtual investor conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS), the leader in antisense therapeutics, today announced that management will present a company overview at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Stifel 2020 Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020;
  • Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020; and
  • Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

The above listed dates are subject to change. Details on presentation times or changes to presentation dates can be found on the Company’s website. Please check www.ionispharma.com for the latest information.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website. The replays will be available within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
As the leader in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development, Ionis has created an efficient, broadly applicable, drug discovery platform called antisense technology that can treat diseases where no other therapeutic approaches have proven effective. Our drug discovery platform has served as a springboard for actionable promise and realized hope for patients with unmet needs. We created the first and only approved treatment for children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy as well as the world’s first RNA-targeted therapeutic approved for the treatment of polyneuropathy in adults with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis. Our sights are set on all the patients we have yet to reach with a pipeline of more than 40 novel medicines designed to potentially treat a broad range of disease, including neurological, cardio-renal, metabolic, infectious, and pulmonary diseases.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on twitter @ionispharma.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-to-present-at-upcoming-virtual-investor-conferences-301168132.html

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

