Prometheus Bio is ready for its close-up shot, following a $130M round to back IBD drugs now headed to the clinic

A little over a year ago, Takeda lined up a deal to collaborate with a low-profile San Diego upstart called Prometheus Biosciences on a string of new drugs for inflammatory bowel disease. The pharma player tossed an undisclosed upfront and up to $420 million in milestones to get the alliance started.

These days, preclinical deals are common, milestones are hazy markers of financial health and the pact didn’t get a lot of attention. But that obscurity should start to dissipate this week.

Today, Prometheus, which had been created by the acquisition of Prometheus Labs by Precision IBD, is showing off a whopping $130 million raise from some familiar biotech investors jumping in to stretch the runway at the 4-year-old preclinical biotech out into 2023, when CEO Mark McKenna is promising to have 3-4 IBD drugs either in the clinic or IND ready. The first of those clinical programs is slated to begin in a matter of weeks, putting McKenna’s team on track to their first round of