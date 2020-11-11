Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming conferences: the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference and 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.
