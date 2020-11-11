LA JOLLA— The Salk Institute has appointed molecular biologist Jesse Dixon to the rank of assistant professor for his significant work in uncovering how the human genome, the DNA blueprint for life, is organized in three-dimensional space inside of cells. The appointment was based on recommendations by Salk faculty, and approved by Salk President Rusty Gage and the Institute’s Board of Trustees.

The post Salk appoints Jesse Dixon as assistant professor appeared first on Salk Institute for Biological Studies.