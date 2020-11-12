Evofem Biosciences to Present at Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced it will present at the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET.
To access the live and archived webcast of this fireside chat, visit the Investors section of the Evofem Biosciences website at www.evofem.com, and select the Events and Presentations tab.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company’s first commercial product, Phexxi™ (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is the first and only hormone-free, prescription vaginal gel approved in the United States for the prevention of pregnancy. The Company is evaluating EVO100 in a Phase 3 clinical trial, ‘EVOGUARD,’ for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. For more information, please visit www.evofem.com.
Phexxi™ is a trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
