Evofem Biosciences to Present at Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced it will present at the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

To access the live and archived webcast of this fireside chat, visit the Investors section of the Evofem Biosciences website at www.evofem.com , and select the Events and Presentations tab.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company’s first commercial product, Phexxi™ (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) , is the first and only hormone-free, prescription vaginal gel approved in the United States for the prevention of pregnancy. The Company is evaluating EVO100 in a Phase 3 clinical trial, ‘ EVOGUARD ,’ for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. For more information, please visit www.evofem.com .

Phexxi™ is a trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

