SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is further extending the reach of the NextSeq™ 2000 Sequencing System with the commercial availability of the P3 high-output flow cell. The P3 flow cell offers 1.1 billion reads in a single sequencing run, almost three times more than previously available on Illumina’s mid-throughput NextSeq sequencing portfolio, expanding the range of applications that run on the system. “The advanced yet affordable P3 flow cell for the NextSeq 2000 g