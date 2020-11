LA JOLLA—Researchers at the Salk Institute have discovered a unique pattern of DNA damage that arises in brain cells derived from individuals with a macrocephalic form of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The observation, published in the journal Cell Stem Cell, helps explain what might go awry in the brain during cell division and development to cause the disorder.

The post Salk scientists link rapid brain growth in autism to DNA damage appeared first on Salk Institute for Biological Studies.