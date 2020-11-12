Twist Bioscience, Illumina and Western Digital Form Alliance with Microsoft to Advance Data Storage in DNA

November 12, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Twist Bioscience, Illumina and Western Digital Form Alliance with Microsoft to Advance Data Storage in DNA

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #DNA–Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced the formation of an alliance with Microsoft to advance the field of DNA data storage. These founding companies, alongside member organizations, will work together to create a comprehensive industry roadmap that will help the industry achieve interoperability between solutions and help establish the foundations for a cost-effec

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us