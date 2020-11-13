AnaptysBio to Present at the 2020 Jefferies London Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced that Hamza Suria, chief executive officer of AnaptysBio, will present at the 2020 Jefferies London Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 12:35 p.m. ET. The conference will be conducted virtually, and the presentation will be available via https://wsw.com/webcast/jef

