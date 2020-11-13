CalciMedica Announces Publication of Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Pathological Role of Microglial CRAC Channels in Ischemic Stroke

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CalciMedica Inc. (“CalciMedica” or the “Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels for the treatment of severe acute and chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced the publication of preclinical data demonstrating a pathological role for CRAC channel-mediated microglial calcium activity in ischemic brain injury in the peer-reviewed journal Stroke. The research presented in the manuscript titled “Microglial Calcium Waves During the Hyperacute Phase of Ischemic Stroke” was conducted by lead authors Lei Liu and Kathryn Kearns in the laboratory of Petr Tvrdik, Ph.D. at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and can be accessed here: Click to view original post