Progenity to Host Preeclampsia Virtual R&D Day on November 20, 2020

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced that it will host a Preeclampsia Virtual R&D Day on November 20, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET (8 a.m. to 10 a.m. PT). Members of Progenity’s senior management team and select guest speakers will provide an in-depth discussion of the company’s ongoing clinical development of the Preecludia™ rule-out test for preeclampsia. Attendees will learn about the pathophysiology of preeclampsia, current clinical