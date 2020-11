SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that the Company‚Äôs Board of Directors has appointed Faheem Hasnain as Chief Executive Officer and President, effective immediately. Mr. Hasnain is a Co-Founder, former Chief Executive Officer, and current Chairman of Gossamer Bio. Mr.